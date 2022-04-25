MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested 21 people during a “drug round-up” on Saturday, April 23. The following suspects were arrested and charged:

Barbara Beal – (2) counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, and (3) counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute while in Possession of a firearm

Billy Holman – Sale of a Controlled Substance and (3) counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute while in Possession of a firearm

Ketarius Cotton of Foxworth – (2) counts of Sale within 1500 feet of a Church

Jared Harris of Foxworth – Sale within 1500, Conspiracy to sell or transfer

Justin Garner of Kokomo – (2) counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance

Jamal Smith of Sandy Hook – Sale of a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to sell or transfer

Amanda Lynn Smith of Foxworth – (2) counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance within 1500 feet of a Church

Tywon Peters of Columbia – Sale of a Controlled Substance within 1500 feet of a Church

Lloyd Chandler of Columbia – Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Joshua McCovery of Gulfport – DUI, Misdemeanor Possession, Possession of Paraphernalia

Mary Beth Fortenberry of Kokomo – Misdemeanor Possession, Possession of Paraphernalia, (2)Contempt Warrants

Corey Brown of Sumrall – DUI

Lantez Shephard of Columbia – Contempt Warrant for Possession of Prescription Drugs

Pamela Willis of Sumrall – Fleeing Law Enforcement, DUI, Contempt Warrants

Janeesha Booth of Bassfield – DUI Child Endangerment, Misdemeanor Possession

Malcom Kinney of Bassfield – DUI Child Endangerment, Misdemeanor Possession

Sue Chandler of Columbia – Contempt Warrant

Hannah Waller of Columbia – CPD Warrant for Embezzlement

Michael Chandler of Columbia – Warrant for Failure to Appear

Christopher Traylor of Angie, LA – DUI, Providing False Info to Law Enforcement, Wanted fugitive out of Forrest County, Lamar County, St. Tammany Parrish, and Washington Parrish

Willie Ray Ford of Foxworth – DUI, Contempt Warrant

Deputies said they’re still looking for seven people wanted on various charges. The following people have an arrest warrant from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office:

Dameon Alexander, of Columbia, is wanted for sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church.

Dravius Johnson is wanted on two counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church.

Cameron Warrick is wanted on two counts of sale of a controlled substance.

Jaylin Green is wanted on conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.

Stephen Blake Crawley is wanted on two counts of sale of a controlled substance.

Kevin Richards is wanted on two counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church.

Zikeeja Weary is wanted for sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church.

Anyone with information about any of the listed individuals can call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-736-5051.