Marion County deputies looking for tips on deadly shooting on Dec. 26

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One man died and one was left injured after a shooting that happened on Sunday, December 26 around 11:20 a.m.

Marion County deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Arthur B. Johnson Drive in the Lampton Community. Upon their arrival, deputies discovered Chadrick Daniels, 26, of Columbia, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical services arrived and after performing medical procedures, Daniels died.

Investigators were later notified about an injured person at a local hospital who was involved in the shooting. They said Anthony Poole Jr., 22, of Memphis, Tennessee, was receiving medical treatment from injuries received during the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-736-5051.