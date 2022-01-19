Marion County deputies search for man wanted for questioning

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning.

Investigators said Nathan Christopher Hill, 23, is wanted for questioning concerning active cases through the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

He is five-feet and six-inches tall, 130 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. Officers believe Hill may be in Hattiesburg, Oak Grove or the Prospres Ridge area of Lamar/Marion County. Additionally, he may be driving an older blue Honda Civic.

Anyone who may know where Hill is can anonymously call Marion County Sheriff’s Officer Sergeant Glenn Lowery at (601)-736-2711 or (601)-736-5051.