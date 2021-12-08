Marion County deputies warn neighbors to lock car doors after multiple auto burglaries

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies are investigating multiple auto burglaries that were reported recently.

The burglaries happened on Dykes Cut Off and Jones Road in Kokomo and Armstrong Road in Columbia.

Deputies said vehicle break-ins are more common during the holidays as people search for guns, purses, wallets and presents. Thieves target neighborhoods, so they can break into multiple cars at a time. They usually will not break windows because it will draw attention to them, so deputies encourage neighbors to lock their car doors and remove all valuables.

Anyone who lives in the areas of the burglaries with security cameras or anyone who saw suspicious people or activities are asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division.