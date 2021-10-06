Marion County mother wants justice after death of 14-year-old daughter

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Marion County mother wants justice after the death of her 14-year-old daughter.

According to Tabitha Taylor, her daughter, Mia Trujillo, was killed by a drunk driver in July 2021 near Pickwick Road in Foxworth. The Columbia Progress Newspaper reported a 35-year-old man was under the influence when he hit an ATV. Trujillo was in her driveway at the time of the incident.

The driver spent several months behind bears before he was released.

“I want to know what our county was thinking by letting a repeat offender that killed a child out. I just want to know what’s going on. I want justice for her,” said Taylor.

Trujillo was airlifted to Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson. She was rushed into surgery. Her kidney was removed, and her left leg was amputated. She died on July 14.

“I can’t even stand at the stove and cook anymore because that’s where I was at when I heard the impact. I can’t go to Walmart and buy groceries because everything I pass by is something she liked,” stated Taylor.

She said her daughter was a fun-loving child that meant so much to her family and friends.

“She loved her church. She would do anything and everything to help anybody. Most 14-year-olds most out staying a night with their friends, but she was at home babysitting babies. She loved babies. She was just special, just so special.”

Taylor said her daughter lived a life dedicated to helping and inspiring others.

“She loved soccer. She would do anything to help you. She was good in school, and I had three kids say Mia told them they were worth something to her, and Mia gave them inspiration to live. She was special.”

Taylor continued, “Mia didn’t get no judge, no jury. She got a life sentence. She got death, and I just want him to remember my baby for the rest of his life, and I want him to pay for his mistakes.”

The family setup a Facebook group to spread the message about Trujillo. There will be a bike ride every November to honor her memory.