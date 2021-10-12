Marion County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual toy drive

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual toy drive.

Starting October 15, toys can be dropped off at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, located at 219 Broad Street in Columbia, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Under Infection Control policies and Children’s of Mississippi guidelines, there are a few things that cannot be accepted or handed out to patients:

Gift cards

Used items

Regligious items, or items that include religious references

Toy weapons or violent video games/movies

Candy

Latex ballons

“Ride on Top” toys, such as bikes, scooters, pogo sticks

Toy kitchen sets/aplliances

December 15 is the last day donations will be accepted.