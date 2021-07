MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies are warning drivers about someone throwing spikes on public roads.

Authorities said if you have any information about the incidents, contact the department’s dispatch line at 601-735-2711.

“This is not only costing citizens money, but also a danger to the public. This does not include the chance of it stopping first responders from saving a life,” stated leaders on the department’s Facebook page.