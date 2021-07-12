Marion County woman accused of shooting man in leg

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a woman for allegedly shooting a man in the leg. The shooting happened on Saturday, July 10, just before 6:00 p.m. at a home on Brumfield Cut Off in Foxworth.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim, 28-year-old Aaron Bedwell, with a gunshot would to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators later determined the shooting to be domestic related. They arrested 23-year-old Hannah S. Dours. She has been charged with aggravated assault.