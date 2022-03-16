COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – A Marion County woman has been arrested and charged with child neglect.

On Tuesday, March 15, the Columbia Police Department (CPD) received a call from the Marion General Hospital that an unresponsive child had been transported to the emergency department by his parents.

Once officers arrived, the hospital staff said the child had been pronounced deceased.

An investigation by CPD and state agencies led to the arrest of 30-year-old Janell Lewis for felony neglect of a child. She is being held at the correctional facility awaiting a bond hearing.

This is an ongoing investigation.