MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Marion County woman, who was charged with SNAP fraud, entered into a plea agreement.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced Shayla Cartier, 29, entered into a plea agreement on February 25 before the Marion County Circuit Court.

Investigators said Cartier received an over issuance of SNAP benefits between March 2015 to December 2020 by not reporting household composition and income accurately to MDHS. Cartier has been disqualified from participating in the SNAP program for 24 consecutive months and is required to pay restitution in the amount of $18,000.00.

“This investigation demonstrates the controls we have in place to identify, investigate, and eliminate fraud in our programs,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said. “This is also a great example of cooperation between our county office, investigations team, and local law enforcement.”

Suspected fraud can be reported to MDHS online any time by submitting the MDHS Fraud Tip Form at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/report-fraud/, calling the Fraud Tip Line at 1-(800)-299-6905, or email at fraud@mdhs.ms.gov.