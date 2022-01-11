Martin Luther King Jr. Ecumenical and Scholarship Celebration awards announced in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Awards for the 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Ecumenical and Scholarship Celebration have been announced.

The Pine Belt News reported the event will be held at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, January 17 at the Thad Cochran Center at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM). The event is held to create community and to honor the life, work and legacy of King.

According to the newspaper, the following awards will be dispersed: