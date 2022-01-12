Martin Luther King Unity 5K Run, Walk to be held in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The 2022 Martin Luther King Unity 5K Run and Walk will be held in Laurel on Saturday, January 15 from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

The route is as follows:

  • Starts at Sawmill Square Mall on Mason Street
  • From Mason Street, take a left at 12th Street
  • From 12th Street, turn right at Old Bay Springs Road
  • From Old Bay Springs Road, turn right at 15th Street and then to 1st Avenue
  • Take a right on 1st Avenue to Sawmill Road
  • Take a left at First Baptist Church and go to Carroll Gartin Boulevard
  • From Carroll Gartin Boulevard, go to Sawmill Road
  • End at Belk’s parking lot

