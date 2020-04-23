Massive tuna caught in Mississippi breaks state record

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — There’s a new state record in place in Mississippi for Yellowfin Tuna.

Michael McElroy III, of Hattiesburg, landed a fish weighing 236 pounds, 9.6 ounces (107 kilograms, 272 grams) last month. The state Commission on Marine Resources on Tuesday certified the catch as a state fishing record for the species using conventional tackle, the agency said in a news release. The previous record, set June 9, 2001, was held by Robert Landingham who caught a fish weighing 205 pounds, 12.8 ounces (93 kilograms, 363 grams).

Like many people, McElroy fishes to pass the time. His record catch came March 30, a few days before Gov. Tate Reeves ordered a shelter-in-place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

McElroy told The Sun Herald it took him 5 1/2 hours to land the fish.

“It’s the biggest keeping fish I’ve ever caught,” McElroy said.

But, he notes, there won’t be much for leftovers. “We’re eating a lot of it,” McElroy said, adding that he loves raw tuna.

He said he’s also shared some with family and friends.