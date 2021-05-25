Mayoral candidates in Laurel push for votes ahead of general election

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi’s general election for municipal races is on Tuesday, June 8. In the Pine Belt, there are several key races including the mayoral race in Laurel.

Independents Miranda Beard, Anthony Hudson and Kim Page are challenging incumbent Mayor Johnny McGee. Candidates are making their rounds, and voters are optimistic about the city’s future.

“I think a leader is someone who can bring people together. We talk so much about unity. We are living in a diverse time and someone who can bring people for Laurel together in all seven wards,” said one voter.

Polls will be open on June 8 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.