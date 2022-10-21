Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. (Getty)

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in George County on Friday, October 21.

MBI officials said the shooting, which involved the George County Sheriff’s Department, happened around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.

They are gathering evidence and will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office once the investigation is complete.

No other information has been released at this time.