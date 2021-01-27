MBI investigating after 1 injured in shooting near Hattiesburg High School

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating after one person was injured during a shooting near Hattiesburg High School.

Hattiesburg police said officers responded to a report of an individual brandishing a weapon near the school just before 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers located the individual with the weapon near West 5th Street and Oliver Avenue.

When the officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, shots were fired. One person was transported from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

The scene was secured and MBI was contacted to handle the investigation, and the case was turned over to their agency.