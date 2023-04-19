WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man pled guilty in connection to a 2021 homicide that happened in Walthall County.

Authorities said DaJohn Morgan, 19, of McComb, pled guilty to second degree murder, drive-by shooting and conspiracy on Tuesday, April 18.

Morgan was pled guilty in connection to the February 18, 2021, death of DenJavis Warren, 18, of Tylertown. The shooting happened on Highway 27 South of Tylertown near Magee’s Creek.

Walthall County deputies said Tobresha Conerly, of Tylertown, and DeMarcus Smith, of McComb, had previously entered pleas of guilty to the same charges.

Morgan was sentenced to 50 years in prison with 13 years suspended for post release supervision.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the Warren family as they mourn the loss of their loved one from such a tragic event. May DJ’s memory in some way be used to prevent senseless acts of violence like this in the future,” said Assistant District Attorney Brendon Adams.