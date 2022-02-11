HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Cyber Initiative’s (MCI) Quarterly Cyber Summit was held at Camp Shelby on Tuesday, February 8.

During the summit, MCI Partners highlighted and planned future collaborations that will impact K-12, community college and university students, as well as U.S. Department of Defense cyber training exercises.

MCI is a statewide effort to broaden the state’s capabilities and coordination in a field that will play a key role in Mississippi’s economy for decades to come.

“Our goal is to put a blanket of cybersecurity across Mississippi, and we can only do that through collaboration,” said Jim Martin, Mississippi State University (MSU) associate vice president for corporate engagement and economic development. “We are identifying different needs across the state and finding the right partners to make this initiative successful. We have outstanding cyber capabilities and education programs in Mississippi, and we can position our state as a national leader in cybersecurity.”

Maj. Gen. Janson D. “Durr” Boyles, adjutant general of Mississippi, said the National Guard has eight Mississippians currently deployed in Washington, D.C. supporting federal cyber operations. Additionally, the

Mississippi National Guard’s Cyber Protection Team, established in 2015, supports cyber incident response efforts in Mississippi.

“These soldiers become Mississippi resources,” Boyles said. “They come back to their communities and their employers with a strong skillset.”

MCI began in 2021 to support cyber training taking place at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi. In addition to MSU and Keesler, implementing partners include Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi.