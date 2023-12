HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a 22-year-old McLain man in connection to a stabbing case.

Police said Romann’ti Blakely has an active warrant for aggravated assault. They said the stabbing occurred in the 800 block of Fairley Street on December 7, 2023.

Romann’ti Blakely (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Anyone with information on Blakely’s whereabouts can contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.