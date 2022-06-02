LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) will host the 2022 I-59 Job Fair on Thursday, June 16.

The job fair will be held at the Sawmill Square Mall inside of the old JC Penny.

Attendees are encouraged to:

Dress for success

Be prepared for on-site interviews

Bring plenty of resumes (Copiers/scanners will not be available at the event)

Review the list of participating employers and have a game plan

To pre-register for the event, visit https://jobfairs.ms.gov.

This job fair is free and open to the public. Click here to view a list of participating employers.