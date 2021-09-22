MDOC probation officer indicted on two counts of embezzlement

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Special agents from the State Auditor’s Office arrested a Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) probation officer after he was indicted on two counts of embezzlement in Forrest County.

Dendrick Hurd has been accused of embezzling money from people attempting to pay court-sentenced fees and fines.

According to State Auditor Shad White, Hurd directed probationers under his supervision to purchase money orders and leave them blank. He then allegedly recorded his information on the money orders and negotiated them to benefit himself.

Hurd was reported to the State Auditor’s Office when the probationers’ MDOC accounts did not reflect these money order payments.

Special agents arrested Hurd and transported him to the Forrest County Jail. His bail amount will be set by the court. If convicted, Hurd faces up to 20 years in prison or $5,000 in fines for each charge of embezzlement.