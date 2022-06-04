LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are accepting comments and concerns about an upcoming safety improvement project on Highway 15 in Laurel.

The project will affect Highway 15 from Audubon Drive to Interstate 59. Comments and concerns will be accepted until Sunday, June 12.

Click here to learn more about the project. Click here to access the comment or concern sheet. Responses can be sent to environmentalcomments@mdot.ms.gov or mailed with the prepaid postage.