MDOT advises drivers to stay off roads in southern counties

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) advised drivers to stay of roadways in several counties, including Jasper, Clarke, Wayne, Lamar and Forrest counties.

Crews are treating the roadways and bridges with salt, brine and slag, but MDOT leaders said the effectiveness of those measures decreases exponentially as the temperatures continue to drop. Drivers are advised to stay off the roadway until conditions improve.

Drivers in all other counties are also advised to avoid travel as rain continues and temperatures begin dropping.