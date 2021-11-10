MDOT announces reopening of State Route 26 in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced State Route 26 in George County has reopened.

The road was closed after a large landslide in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida caused the road to wash out. Three people were killed due to the collapse.

“MDOT’s goal from the beginning has been to get this road back open safely and quickly,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “I know how important Highway 26 is for the region, and I appreciate all the work that went into getting it open ahead of schedule.”

This $1.8 million contract was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, of Columbia, through an emergency letting on Thursday, October 7.

Crews will now work to repave the local detour routes that were used during the closure. This project is expected to wrap up early 2022.