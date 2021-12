HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be a temporary ramp closure on U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg.

The closure will be on the U.S. 49 S. ramp to I-59 N. in Hattiesburg from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Crews will close the ramp for guardrail repair.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.