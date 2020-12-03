MDOT continues road projects in Southern Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) continues making improvements to highways in south Mississippi.

“Dozens of projects are moving forward throughout south Mississippi, and each one of them is geared toward improving safety and increasing Mississippians’ quality of life,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District.

Intersection improvements on U.S. Highway 90 in Jackson County

An intersection improvement project moves forward to make safety improvements on U.S. 90 from Pascagoula Street to Chevron Drive in Jackson County. Work continues on median crossover realignments, and paving work along U.S. 90 is now underway. Crews are also working on the foundations for new traffic signals.

Once complete this project will realign the highway’s medians, the turn lanes will be offset, and traffic signals will be coordinated. There will also be digital message boards (DMS) placed along the highway.

This $11.9 million project was awarded to Mallette Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Gautier.

This project is expected to wrap up late 2021.

Bridge repair project on Fort Bayou drawbridge in Jackson County

A bridge repair project to upgrade the Fort Bayou drawbridge on State Route 609 in Jackson County is now underway.

This project will upgrade the bridge’s motor, generator, gears and axles. The bridge will also be repainted.

Currently, work continues with incidental repair work underneath the bridge. Exploratory work on the major components is also underway.

This $20 million project was awarded to C.E.C., Inc., of Lafayette, Louisiana, and is expected to be completed winter 2021.

Reconstruction project on U.S. Highway 11 in Pearl River County

A reconstruction project on U.S. 11 continues in Pearl River County. The project stretches from Cayten Street to Lakeshore Drive.

Crews are continuing work on drainage structures and are placing a crushed stone base for the widening of U.S. 11. This work is part of the project’s first phase.

This $14.4 million project was awarded to Barriere Construction Company, LLC, of Franklinton, LA.

Phase one is expected to be completed fall 2022.

The second phase will include the construction of a new bridge over the East Hobolochitto Creek and is currently scheduled for construction beginning in 2023. The new bridge will have shoulders and include a protected sidewalk with a concrete barrier for pedestrians.

The entire project is estimated to be completed in 2025.

Safety improvement project on U.S. Highway 49 in Forrest County

A $41 million safety improvement project on U.S. 49 from the Stone County line to South Gate Road is underway in Forrest County.

Currently, drainage culvert work is underway. Crews are also performing grading work in the median and on the southbound outside shoulder.

This project was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, of Columbia, and is expected to be completed fall 2022.

Interchange construction on Interstate 59 at State Route 42 in Forrest County

An interchange construction project continues making progress on I-59 at SR 42 in Forrest County.

Work continues to complete the final sections of the new SR 42 overpass across I-59. The southbound exit ramp is expected to be completed soon as work on the northbound entrance ramps moves forward.

Crews have started work on the southbound loop entrance ramp.

The goal of this project is to relieve drive time congestion and increase safety.

This $24.2 million construction project was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel. It is estimated to be completed spring 2021.

