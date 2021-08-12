MDOT crews to demolish old Evelyn Gandy overpass bridge this weekend

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a bridge will be demolished in Forrest County.

Crews will be demolishing the old Evelyn Gandy overpass bridge (over I-59) Friday, August 13 and Saturday, August 14. Traffic will be diverted on to the off ramps and back on to the on ramps while the demolition is underway.

The demolition process will be from 9:00 p.m. on Friday until 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and from 7:00 p.m. on Saturday until 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Courtesy: MDOT

Drivers are asked to be on alert for roadside workers.