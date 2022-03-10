HATTIESBURG, Miss (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) held its annual District Equipment Operators Roadeo for District 6 at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, March 8.

MDOT’s roadeos provide employees with an opportunity to display their mastery of vehicle handling, trailer maneuvering and heavy equipment precision.

District 6 events and winners are as follows:

Lowboy: First Place – William “Sean” Morris; Second Place – Ben Wright; Third Place – Tracy Woods.

Single-Axle Dump Truck: First Place – Kenneth “Kenny” Stroud; Second Place – Vincent Necaise; Third Place – Matthew Tucker.

Tandem-Axle Dump Truck: First Place – Vincent Necaise; Second Place – Robert “Gordan” Ladner; Third Place – David Baty.

Backhoe: First Place – Matthew Tucker; Second Place – Charlie Hayes; Third Place – Michael “Mike” Jones.

Motor Grader: First Place – Kyle Woods; Second Place – Casey Necaise; Third Place – William “Sean” Morris.

Bushhog: First Place – Matthew Tucker; Second Place – Vincent Necaise; Third Place – Charles Ladner.

“MDOT’s focus is always on safety, and everything we do at the department is geared towards improving safety for the traveling public,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “These roadeos give MDOT workers an opportunity to improve and enhance the techniques and skills they use every day on the job. They are able to take the feedback from each event and utilize that information to make improvements when on the job.”