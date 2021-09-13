MDOT projects move forward in southeast Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are making improvements to highways in south Mississippi.

“Dozens of projects are moving forward throughout southeast Mississippi, and each one of them is geared toward improving safety and increasing Mississippians’ quality of life,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District.

Completed lottery funded projects throughout the district

In Stone County, an 11-mile overlay project on State Route 26 from the Pearl River County line to Fairgrounds Street was recently completed. This $2.1 million project was awarded to Huey P. Stockstill, LLC, of Picayune.

In Hancock and Pearl River Counties, a $2.6 million thin lift overlay is now complete. The project stretches six miles on State Route 603 from Dummyline Road to State Route 53, seven miles on SR 53 from Harrison County to Pearl River County, and eleven miles along State Route 43 from State Route 26 to near Gobbler Head Road. This project was awarded to Huey P. Stockstill, LLC.

In Jones County, a $1.2 million thin lift overlay was recently completed on State Route 29. The project stretches eight miles from JP Geddie Road to Ellisville. This project was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel.

A project to overlay seven miles of State Route 29 from State Route 149 in Stone County to north of the Stone County line in Perry County was recently completed. This $1.5 million project was awarded to Warren Paving, Inc. of Hattiesburg.

Interchange construction on Interstate 59 at State Route 42 in Forrest County

Work on an interchange construction project on I-59 at SR 42 in Forrest County is moving closer towards completion.

Traffic has been shifted to the new Evelyn Gandy overpass bridge, and crews have demolished the old bridge.

All ramps have been opened with the exception of the westbound SR 42 to southbound I-59 loop ramp. Crews are able to begin work on the last ramp now that the old overpass has been demolished.

This $24.2 million contract was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel. It is estimated to be completed in fall 2021.

Safety improvement project on U.S. Highway 49 in Forrest County

Work on a safety improvement project on U.S. 49 continues in Forrest County. The project stretches from the Stone County line to South Gate Road.

Currently, crews are performing grading work in the median and southbound outside shoulder. Southbound traffic has been shifted to the median in several locations to allow for reconstruction of the existing southbound lanes to remove steep vertical curves.

Existing median crossovers are currently being reconstructed at various locations throughout the project limits, and motorists are advised to proceed to the next open crossover until reconstruction work is completed.

Work on drainage culverts is underway as well as the construction of retaining walls.

This project was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, of Columbia, and is expected to be completed fall 2022.

Reconstruction project on U.S. Highway 11 in Pearl River County

Work on a reconstruction project that stretches from Cayten Street to Lakeshore Drive on U.S. 11 continues in Pearl River County.

Work on drainage structures is nearing completion, and significant curb and paving work still remain.

This work is part of phase one which is expected to be completed fall 2022. This $14.4 million project was awarded to Barriere Construction Company, LLC, of Franklinton, LA.

The second phase will include the construction of a new bridge over the East Hobolochitto Creek and is currently scheduled for construction beginning in 2023. The new bridge will have shoulders and include a protected sidewalk with a concrete barrier for pedestrians.

The entire project is estimated to be completed in 2025.

Intersection improvements on U.S. Highway 90 in Jackson County

Crews continue making headway on an intersection improvement project on U.S. 90 from Pascagoula Street to Chevron Drive in Jackson County.

Currently, work on traffic signals continues, and paving work is now complete. This project is expected to wrap up late 2021.

This $11.9 million project was awarded to Mallette Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Gautier.

Bridge rehabilitation on State Route 609 in Jackson County

Progress is being made on a bridge rehabilitation of the Fort Bayou drawbridge on SR 609 in Jackson County.

Currently, the gears and motors are in place for the north span of the bridge; crews still need to install the electrical elements. On the south span of the bridge the motors and gears are being installed, and will need to be realigned.

Work on the bridge tender house is still underway; next the electrical elements to be tied to the house, and then minor cosmetic work will be remaining.

This $20 million project was awarded to C.E.C., Inc., of Lafayette, LA, and is expected to be completed late 2021.

Multiple overlay projects underway throughout southeast Mississippi