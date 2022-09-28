HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in south Mississippi.

“We’re proud to see many major infrastructure projects come to completion this summer, especially two major drawbridge projects along the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said King. “We’re dedicated to improving the safety and efficiency of our infrastructure around the state, and the completion of these bridge projects, as well as many other major projects in the area, enhance the well-being of the traveling public as well as supply chain proficiency.”

Lottery funded projects throughout the district

In Jasper County, a $3.3 million overlay project of State Route 503 is underway. This project stretches 23.3 miles from State Route 528 to the Newton County line. Paving is now underway. This project is expected to wrap up fall 2022.

In Harrison County, a $2.6 million mill and overlay of U.S. Highway 49 is underway. The project stretches from north of Creosote Road to north of O’Neal Road. This project is expected to wrap up fall 2022.

In Jackson County, a $4.8 million overlay project continues on U.S. Highway 90. The project stretches seven miles from State Route 57 to the West Pascagoula River Bridge. Main line paving is complete. This project is expected to wrap up fall 2022.

Bridge preservation on State Route 609 in Jackson County nears completion

A bridge rehabilitation project on the Fort Bayou drawbridge on SR 609 in Jackson County is nearing completion. The final inspection took place in mid-August, and crews are working on punch list items.



Bridge rehabilitation on State Route 605 in Harrison County nears completion

A bridge rehabilitation project is nearing completion on the Wilkes Drawbridge located on State Route 605 over Industrial Waterway in Harrison County. The final inspection took place in mid-August, and crews are working on punch list items.

Safety improvements on Interstate 59 in Forrest County

A safety improvement project is underway in Forrest County. This $66.7 million project stretches 14 miles from the Lamar County line to just south of Moselle.

Rubbalization is ongoing in the inside southbound lane while slope construction and grassing is taking place on the northbound side. This project is expected to be complete in 2024.

Mill and overlay on Interstate 59 in Forrest County nears completion

A mill and overlay project is nearing completion on I-59 from U.S. Highway 98 east seven miles to the Forrest/Lamar County line. All work is complete with only punch list items remaining.

Safety improvements on U.S. Highway 49 in Forrest County

A safety improvement project on U.S. 49 is nearing completion in Forrest County. The project stretches from the Stone County line to South Gate Road. Curb and gutter work is complete and pavement is now being placed in the crossovers.

This $41 million project is expected to wrap up in spring 2023.

U.S. Highway 11 reconstruction in Pearl River County nears completion of Phase 1

Work on a reconstruction project that stretches from Cayten Street to Lakeshore Drive on U.S. 11 continues in Pearl River County. The final inspection took place in mid-August, and crews are working on punch list items. The second phase of construction is set to begin in 2023.

The second phase will include the construction of a new bridge over the East Hobolochitto Creek, which will have shoulders and include a protected sidewalk with a concrete barrier for pedestrians. The entire project is estimated to be completed in 2025.

Intersection improvements on U.S. Highway 84 in Wayne County

A project to improve the intersection on U.S. Highway 84 at Reservoir Road/Magnolia Hill Road and State Route 184 is underway in Wayne County.

Work continues at the intersection of State Route 184 and U.S. Highway 84. Traffic signals are now in operation and permanent striping is in place. This $4 million project is expected to wrap up fall 2022.

Bridge replacement on State Route 42 in Perry County to begin soon

A bridge replacement project will begin in October to replace the State Route 42 bridge over Tallahalla Creek in Perry County. The bridge replacement is expected to be completed in fall 2023.

Overlay on State Route 63 in Jackson and George counties

An overlay project on State Route 63 in Jackson County is nearing completion from State Route 614 to the George County line.

Another overlay project on State Route 63 will begin soon in George County from Sally Parker Rd. to U.S. Highway 98. This $7.6 million project is expected to be completed in 2023.