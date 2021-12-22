MDOT projects underway in southeast Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has begun work on over a dozen projects across southeast Mississippi. MDOT leaders said these projects are designed to improve safety.

MDOT leaders said the following projects are underway:

Jackson County : A $4.8-million overlay project on US Highway 90. The project will stretch seven miles from State Route 57 to the West Pascagoula River Bridge. The project is estimated to be finished in early 2022.

: A $4.8-million overlay project on US Highway 90. The project will stretch seven miles from State Route 57 to the West Pascagoula River Bridge. The project is estimated to be finished in early 2022. Jasper County : A $3.3-million overlay project of State Route 503. The project will stretch 12 miles from State Route 528 to the Newton County line. The project is estimated to be finished by summer of 2022.

: A $3.3-million overlay project of State Route 503. The project will stretch 12 miles from State Route 528 to the Newton County line. The project is estimated to be finished by summer of 2022. Harrison County : A $2.6-million mill and overlay of US Highway 49. The project will stretch from north of Cresote Road to north of O’Neal Road.

: A $2.6-million mill and overlay of US Highway 49. The project will stretch from north of Cresote Road to north of O’Neal Road. Forrest County : Work on an interchange project on Highway 59 and State Route 42 is nearing completion. Work will begin on the westbound State Route 42 to southbound I-59 loop ramp.

: Work on an interchange project on Highway 59 and State Route 42 is nearing completion. Work will begin on the westbound State Route 42 to southbound I-59 loop ramp. Forrest County : The median of US 49 is being graded. The project will remove steep vertical curves, improve drainage culverts and improve retainment walls.

: The median of US 49 is being graded. The project will remove steep vertical curves, improve drainage culverts and improve retainment walls. Forrest County : A mill and overlay project has begun on I-59 from US Highway 98 east seven miles to the Forrest/Lamar County line. There will be a placement of an open-graded friction course. A traffic signal and widened off-ramps will be added at the Highway 11 interchange.

: A mill and overlay project has begun on I-59 from US Highway 98 east seven miles to the Forrest/Lamar County line. There will be a placement of an open-graded friction course. A traffic signal and widened off-ramps will be added at the Highway 11 interchange. Wayne County : A $4-million project to improve the intersection on US Highway 84 at Reservoir Road/Magnolia Hill Road and State Route 184 is under way. Draining structures will be added. Work is estimated to be completed by summer of 2022.

: A $4-million project to improve the intersection on US Highway 84 at Reservoir Road/Magnolia Hill Road and State Route 184 is under way. Draining structures will be added. Work is estimated to be completed by summer of 2022. Pearl River County: A $14.4-million project that stretches from Cayten Street to Lakeshore Drive on US 11 continues. A new median will be constructed by fall of 2022. A new bridge will be constructed over the East Hobolochitto Creek. The bridge will have shoulders and include a sidewalk with a concrete barriers. Construction for the bridge is estimated to begin in earl 2023. The entire project is estimated to be complete by 2025.

Bridges projects:

Fort Bayou Drawbridge on State Route 609 in Jackson County will have an improved tender house, draw span and timber fender system.

US 49 over Flat Branch in Harrison County will be reconstructed on the southbound side. Work is estimated to be completed by early 2022.

Wilks Drawbridge on State Route 605 over Industrial Waterway in Harrison County will have improved electrical work and replaced windows in the drawbridge house. This project is estimated to be completed by summer of 2022.

Biloxi Bridge on US 49 in Harrison County will have replaced rip rap underneath the bridge.

The bridge over Tchoutacabouffa River on I-10 in Harrison County is estimated to be completed by early 2022.

The bridge over CSX Railroad on State Route 617 in Jackson County is estimated to be completed by spring of 2022.

More information about the projects can be found here.