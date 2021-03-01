MDOT provides update on road projects in Southern Mississippi

Interchange construction on Interstate 59 at State Route 42 in Forrest County (Courtesy: MDOT)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are working to make improvements to highways in south Mississippi.

“Dozens of projects are moving forward throughout south Mississippi, and each one of them is geared toward improving safety and increasing Mississippians’ quality of life,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District.

Intersection improvements on U.S. Highway 90 in Jackson County

Work continues on an intersection improvement project on U.S. 90 from Pascagoula Street to Chevron Drive in Jackson County. This $11.9 million project was awarded to Mallette Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Gautier.

Once complete, this project will realign the highway’s medians, the turn lanes will be offset and traffic signals will be coordinated. There will also be digital message signs (DMS) placed along the highway.

Currently, crews are moving forward on median crossover realignments, and work to make improvements at local road intersections is underway. Work to install new traffic signals and electrical components is also moving forward.

This project is expected to wrap up late 2021.

Reconstruction project on U.S. Highway 11 in Pearl River County

Work on a reconstruction project that stretches from Cayten Street to Lakeshore Drive on U.S. 11 continues in Pearl River County.

Traffic has been shifted to the newly completed east side, and work to widen the roadway along the west side is underway. Crews are continuing work on drainage structures near State Route 43.

This $14.4 million project was awarded to Barriere Construction Company, LLC, of Franklinton, LA.

This work is part of phase one which is expected to be completed fall 2022.

The second phase will include the construction of a new bridge over the East Hobolochitto Creek and is currently scheduled for construction beginning in 2023. The new bridge will have shoulders and include a protected sidewalk with a concrete barrier for pedestrians.

The entire project is estimated to be completed in 2025.

Safety improvement project on U.S. Highway 49 in Forrest County

Work on a safety improvement project on U.S. 49 continues in Forrest County. The project stretches from the Stone County line to South Gate Road.

Currently, crews are performing grading work in the median and southbound outside shoulder. Southbound traffic has been shifted to the median in several locations to allow for reconstruction of the existing southbound lanes to remove steep vertical curves.

Work on drainage culverts is underway as well as the construction of retaining walls.

This project was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, of Columbia, and is expected to be completed fall 2022.

Interchange construction on Interstate 59 at State Route 42 in Forrest County

An interchange construction project continues making progress on I-59 at SR 42 in Forrest County.

Work on the new overpass is nearing completion, and construction of the westbound SR 42 to southbound I-59 loop is underway. Crews are also completing the tie-ins for the new northbound I-59 ramps.

Crews have also started work on the high-mast roadway lighting.

This $24.2 million construction project was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel. It is estimated to be completed spring 2021.

The goal of this project is to relieve drive time congestion and increase safety.

Multiple overlay projects throughout southeast Mississippi

There are several overlay projects happening throughout south Mississippi.

In Lamar County, a 12-mile mill and overlay project continues on I-59 from the Pearl River County line to Black Creek. Work on the concrete barriers at the overpasses, placement of the surface friction course, and permanent striping remain.

This $14.1 million project was awarded to Warren Paving, Inc., of Hattiesburg, and is expected to be completed in spring 2021.

In Forrest County, a seven-mile mill and overlay on I-59 from U.S. Highway 98 east to the Lamar County line is underway. Crews are working to install concrete barriers around bridge columns and clear the right-of-way. Resurfacing work will resume in the near future as weather conditions improve.

This $11.3 million project was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders and is expected to be completed summer 2021.

In Stone County, an 11-mile overlay project is underway on State Route 26 from the Pearl River County line to Fairgrounds Street. Currently, clearing of the right-of-way has been completed and work to extend drainage culverts continues.

This $2.1 million project was awarded to Huey P. Stockstill, LLC, of Picayune, and is expected to be completed spring 2021.