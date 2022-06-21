HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, June 21, Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in south Mississippi.

“Summer is peak construction season at MDOT, and we’re proud to see the progress being made on Mississippi’s highways,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “We are always striving to improve our state’s transportation network by enhancing its safety for our citizens. These projects all represent significant steps in that direction.”

Lottery funded projects throughout the district

In Jasper County, a $3.3 million overlay project of State Route 503 is now underway. This project stretches 23.3 miles from State Route 528 to the Newton County line.

In Harrison County, a $2.6 million mill and overlay of U.S. Highway 49 is expected to begin soon. The project stretches from north of Creosote Road to north of O’Neal Road.

In Jackson County, a $4.8 million overlay project continues on U.S. Highway 90. The project stretches seven miles from State Route 57 to the West Pascagoula River Bridge. Pipe repair work is nearing completion and paving operations are now underway.

Safety improvements on Interstate 59 in Forrest County

A safety improvement project is underway in Forrest County. This $66.7 million project stretches 14 miles from the Lamar County line to just south of Moselle.

Mill and overlay on Interstate 59 in Forrest County nears completion

A mill and overlay project continues on I-59 from U.S. Highway 98 east seven miles to the Forrest/Lamar County line. Traffic signals have been installed at the Highway 11 interchange. All work is complete. Only punch list items remain.

Safety improvements on U.S. Highway 49 in Forrest County

A safety improvement project on U.S. 49 is nearing completion in Forrest County. The project stretches from the Stone County line to South Gate Road. Grading work is being performed in the median and southbound outside shoulder, and drainage work continues. Southbound traffic has been shifted to the median in several locations to allow for reconstruction of the existing southbound lanes to remove steep vertical curves. Retaining walls are also being constructed.

Interchange construction on Interstate 59 at State Route 42 in Forrest County nears completion

Work on an interchange construction project on Interstate 59 at State Route 42 in Forrest County is complete with only punch list items remaining.

U.S. Highway 11 reconstruction in Pearl River County nears completion of Phase 1

Work on a reconstruction project that stretches from Cayten Street to Lakeshore Drive on U.S. 11 continues in Pearl River County. The first phase of the project is nearing completion while the second phase of construction is set to begin in 2023.

Traffic signals are being installed and permanent striping will be added soon. This work is expected to be completed summer 2022.

The second phase will include the construction of a new bridge over the East Hobolochitto Creek, which will have shoulders and include a protected sidewalk with a concrete barrier for pedestrians. The entire project is estimated to be completed in 2025.

Bridge preservation on State Route 609 in Jackson County

A bridge rehabilitation project on the Fort Bayou drawbridge on SR 609 in Jackson County is nearing completion. Work to replace the timber fender system continues. Pending approval, a walkway system will be added to allow access to the fuel tank. All four lanes of traffic are now open.

Bridge rehabilitation on State Route 605 in Harrison County

A bridge rehabilitation project is underway on the Wilkes Drawbridge located on State Route 605 over Industrial Waterway in Harrison County. Electrical installations are nearly finished. All lanes of traffic should be open soon.

During the course of the project, the bridge was hit by a boat, necessitating repairs. A supplemental agreement with the contractor was enacted, and work will begin soon to make repairs.

All work is expected to wrap up summer 2022.

Intersection improvements on U.S. Highway 84 in Wayne County