MDOT removes weight restrictions on several South Mississippi bridges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced crews have removed the load restrictions posted on several bridges in southeastern Mississippi.

These bridges recently received a load rating review and analysis, and the results of the analysis show that the following bridges no longer require load postings:

State Route 29 over Flynt Creek (Bridge No. 1.2) in Stone County.

State Route 43 located 7.5 miles north of U.S. Highway 11 (Bridge No. 31.9) in Pearl River County.

State Route 43 located 7.7 miles north of U.S. Highway 11 (Bridge No. 32.1) in Pearl River County.

All postings and signs have been removed for this bridge structure.