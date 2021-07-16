MDOT removes weight restrictions on several South Mississippi bridges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced crews have removed the load restrictions posted on several bridges in southeastern Mississippi.
These bridges recently received a load rating review and analysis, and the results of the analysis show that the following bridges no longer require load postings:
- State Route 29 over Flynt Creek (Bridge No. 1.2) in Stone County.
- State Route 43 located 7.5 miles north of U.S. Highway 11 (Bridge No. 31.9) in Pearl River County.
- State Route 43 located 7.7 miles north of U.S. Highway 11 (Bridge No. 32.1) in Pearl River County.
All postings and signs have been removed for this bridge structure.