MDOT reopens SR 184 bridge in Jones County

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reopened the State Route 184 bridge over Dry Swamp Creek in Jones County.

On December 28, 2018, the bridge was struck by a tree and large amounts of debris due to flooding. Crews replaced the damaged bridge with a new one.

“MDOT was able to find the positive in a bad situation by utilizing some of the footwork already in place,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “We are thrilled to have this bridge back open for the traveling public.”

