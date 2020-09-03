MDOT road projects continue in Southern Mississippi

Safety improvement project on U.S. Highway 49 in Forrest County/Courtesy: MDOT

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is working to make improvements to highways in south Mississippi.

Interchange construction on Interstate 59 at State Route 42 in Forrest County

An interchange construction project continues making progress on I-59 at SR 42 in Forrest County. Work on West Frontage Road has been completed and traffic has been shifted onto the new roadway. Crews have paved the new interchange ramps and work to complete them continues. Once the ramps are opened, work on the newly constructed bridge will resume.

Once complete, this project will reconfigure entrance and exit ramps at the Evelyn Gandy Parkway exit on I-59, construct a wider bridge on State Route 42 and add frontage roads on each side of the interstate. The goal is to relieve drive time congestion and increase driver safety.

This $24.2 million construction project was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel. It is estimated to be completed spring 2021.

Bridge replacement project on U.S. Highway 49 over Flat Branch in Harrison County

Work on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 49 is moving forward in Harrison County. This $5.1 million project was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, Inc., of Columbia.

Crews are currently working on the new northbound bridge. Traffic is using a detour bridge adjacent to the northbound lanes until work is complete. Once work on the northbound bridge is complete construction will begin on the southbound bridge.

This project is expected to be completed late summer 2021.

Safety improvement project on U.S. Highway 49 in Forrest County

A $41 million safety improvement project on U.S. 49 continues in Forrest County. The project stretches from the Stone County line to South Gate Road.

Clearing of the right-of-way is complete, and crews are moving forward on the placement of erosion control measures. Crews are also working on the drainage system, widening the highway’s southbound lane’s shoulder, and are constructing retaining walls.

Work on this project also includes regrading the roadway and median for better sight distance.

This project was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction and is expected to be completed fall 2022.

Intersection improvements on U.S. Highway 90 in Jackson County

An intersection improvement project continues on U.S. 90 in Jackson County. This $11.9 million project was awarded to Mallette Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Gautier, to make safety improvements from Pascagoula Street to Chevron Drive.

Different surveys showed there was an issue with sight distance, along with uncoordinated signals.

Once complete this project will realign the highway’s medians, the turn lanes will be offset, and traffic signals will be coordinated. There will also be digital message boards (DMS) placed along the highway.

Currently, crews continue work on median crossover realignment.

This project is expected to wrap up spring 2022.

Reconstruction project on U.S. Highway 11 in Pearl River County

Work on a reconstruction project on U.S. 11 continues in Pearl River County. This $14.4 million project was awarded to Barriere Construction Company, LLC, of Franklinton, La., and stretches from Cayten Street to Lakeshore Drive.

This project has been broken up into two phases. During the first phase, crews will widen U.S. 11 to four lanes. During phase two, a new bridge will be built over the East Hobolochitto Creek. The new bridge will have shoulders and include a protected sidewalk with a concrete barrier for pedestrians. In order to build the new bridge, the highway will have to be realigned. This will also allow the flow of traffic to keep moving during construction.

Currently, crews are working on the drainage structures as well as the placement of a crushed stone base for widening.

MDOT is also currently acquiring right-of-way for phase two. The second phase is scheduled to be let as a separate project late 2021.

The entire project is estimated to be completed in 2024.

Bridge improvement project in four locations on Interstate 59 in Jones and Jasper counties

A project to improve four bridges on I-59 in Jones and Jasper counties is underway. This $14.7 million project was awarded to Key Constructors, LLC, of Madison.

The bridges are located at Exit 78, 90 and 93 in Jones County, and at mile marker 112 in Jasper County. Crews are working to add shoulders to the existing bridges and improve clearance underneath them.

Work is currently on schedule at each location and is nearing completion at the Exit 78 site. This project is estimated to be completed winter 2021.

Mill and overlay project on U.S. Highway 49 in Harrison County

A mill and overlay project recently started on U.S. 49 in Harrison County. This $995,030 project was awarded to Warren Paving, Inc., of Hattiesburg, and is being funded by lottery proceeds.

The project will stretch from U.S. 90 to 28th Street in downtown Gulfport.

Work is estimated to be completed late fall 2020.

