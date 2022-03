HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will host the Heavy Equipment Operators Roadeo in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, March 8.

The annual event is held as an opportunity for MDOT employees to enhance their skills. Winners from each district competition will move on to the State Roadeo.

The event will start at 8:00 a.m. at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center at 926 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg.