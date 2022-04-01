HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are working to make improvements to highways in south Mississippi.

“MDOT’s goal, no matter the project, is geared towards improving safety and increasing Mississippians’ quality of life,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “These are just a handful of the projects happening in southeast Mississippi, and every single one of them were each designed with this goal in mind.”

Lottery-funded projects throughout the district

In Jasper County, a $3.3 million overlay project of State Route 503 will begin when weather conditions allow. This project stretches 12 miles from State Route 528 to the Newton County line. The contract was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel. Work is expected to be complete summer 2022.

In Harrison County, a $2.6 million mill and overlay of U.S. Highway 49 is expected to begin soon. The project stretches from north of Creosote Road to north of O’Neal Road. This contract was awarded to Warren Paving, Inc., of Hattiesburg, and is expected to wrap up summer 2022.

In Jackson County, a $4.8 million overlay project continues on U.S. Highway 90. The project stretches seven miles from State Route 57 to the West Pascagoula River Bridge. Work to clean and make repairs to the existing drainage culverts continues, and paving work is expected to begin soon. This project was awarded to Warren Paving and is expected to wrap up spring 2022.

Safety improvements on Interstate 59 in Forrest County

A safety improvement project is now underway in Forrest County. This $66.7 million project stretches from the Lamar Countyline to just south of Moselle.

Currently, work continues with the widening of a box culvert. Clearing operations are underway.

This project was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders and is expected to be complete in 2024.

Interchange construction on Interstate 59 at State Route 42 in Forrest County

Work on an interchange construction project on Interstate 59 at State Route 42 in Forrest County is nearing completion.

Crews continue with hydroseeding as well as the placement of shoulder material.

This $24.2 million contract was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders. It is estimated to be completed soon.

Intersection improvements on U.S. Highway 84 in Wayne County

A project to improve the intersection on U.S. Highway 84 at Reservoir Road/Magnolia Hill Road and State Route 184 is underway in Wayne County.

Currently, work continues at the intersection of SR 184 and Highway 84. A supplemental agreement is forthcoming to add underdrain, this is due to an underground spring.

This $4 million project was awarded to R & J Construction Company, Inc., of Laurel. Work is expected to wrap up summer 2022.

Reconstruction project on U.S. Highway 11 in Pearl River County

Work on a reconstruction project that stretches from Cayten Street to Lakeshore Drive on U.S. 11 continues in Pearl River County.

Currently, crews are moving dirt; placement of the concrete curb and gutter as well as island pavement continues.

This work is part of phase one which is expected to be completed fall 2022. This $14.4 million project was awarded to Barriere Construction Company, LLC, of Franklinton, LA.

The second phase will include the construction of a new bridge over the East Hobolochitto Creek and is currently scheduled for construction beginning in 2023. The new bridge will have shoulders and include a protected sidewalk with a concrete barrier for pedestrians.

The entire project is estimated to be completed in 2025.

Mill and overlay on Interstate 59 in Forrest County

A mill and overlay project continues on I-59 from U.S. Highway 98 east seven miles to the Forrest/Lamar County line.

Traffic signal work is now underway at the Highway 11 interchange.

This $11 million project was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders. Work is expected to be complete spring 2022.

Bridge preservation on State Route 609 in Jackson County

A bridge rehabilitation project on the Fort Bayou drawbridge on SR 609 in Jackson County is nearing completion. Currently, crews continue work to replace the timber fender system. The contractor is waiting on design of a walkway system to allow access to the fuel tank. This $20 million project was awarded to C.E.C., Inc., of Lafayette, LA.

Bridge replacement on U.S. Highway 49 in Harrison County

A bridge replacement project is underway on U.S. 49 over Flat Branch in Harrison County. Currently, crews are grinding the bridge deck for ride smoothness and placing rip rap on the slopes. This $5.1 million project was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, of Columbia. Work is expected to be complete spring 2022.

Bridge rehabilitation on State Route 605 in Harrison County

A bridge rehabilitation project is underway on the Wilkes Drawbridge located on State Route 605 over Industrial Waterway in Harrison County. Currently, mechanical work is ongoing, and crews are sand blasting and painting the east side of the bridge. This $22 million project was awarded to C.E.C. Work is expected to wrap up summer 2022.