HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg on Friday, May 27.

Staff with the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum will host the event. The ceremony will start at 10:00 a.m. in the museum’s Grand Gallery. Opening remarks will be made by Museum Director Tommy Lofton, Major General Jason D. Boyles, the adjutant of Mississippi.

The National Anthem will be played by the 73rd Army Band of the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Memorial Day address will be given by Rep. Manley Barton.

This year’s Gold Star Honoree is Pfc. Henry Lee Keen, of Braxton. Organizers said he “paid the ultimate sacrifice during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.”

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the Gold Star Monument next the the museum following the indoor ceremony. Guests can enjoy self-guided tours of the museum and a newly installed display honoring Pfc. Keen after the wreath-laying.