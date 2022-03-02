HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Merit Health Wesley will host two blood drives on Thursday, March 3 and Thursday, March 24.

The first blood drive will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 4. The second blood drive will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. Both will be held at the Wellness Center Aerobics Room at 5001 Hardy Street.

Those who donate will receive a $10 gift card to Fanatics and will be entered in a drawing for a free one-hour massage at the Wellness Center.

Click here to make an appointment or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.