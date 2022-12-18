HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg’s annual Midnight on Front Street event is set to return this New Year’s Eve. This year, the event will feature a new activity for kids.

The Confetti Countdown for Children will be held in the Pocket Museum Alley. There will be crafts, concessions and family-friendly activities. The area will open at 6:30 p.m. A balloon pop with confetti will be held at 8:00 p.m.

In addition to live music, the event will feature food and beverage vendors in the street with several downtown restaurants and merchants open for business for the duration of the event.

Slated for a full night, the event will feature live music from Hub City Sound Machine, Big Fun Brass Band and DJ Kujho.

The schedule of events is as follows:

4:00 p.m. – Event perimeter roads will close to traffic in Downtown Hattiesburg for event set-up.

6:30 p.m. – Confetti Countdown event in the Pocket Museum alley begins.

8:00 p.m. – Balloon Pop in the alley and Hub City Sound Machine begins playing on the stage at Front Street.

9:00 p.m. – DJ Kujho begins, serving as the event emcee.

10:15 p.m. – Big Fun Brass Band begins playing on the stage at Front Street.

11:15 p.m. – DJ Kujho takes over as the crowd gets ready to count down to Midnight.

11:55 p.m. – Mayor Barker makes remarks and begins the midnight countdown.

12:00 a.m. – Hub Sign drops and dual fireworks take place.

1:00 a.m. – The event ends.

2:00 a.m. – All local businesses and restaurants close.

More information about parking and the event can be found on the Midnight on Front Street website.