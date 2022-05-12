LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel-Jones County Library System will host two mini golf events to raise funds for the library system.

The Adult Night event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10. Tickets are $25 and include unlimited mini golf, hors d’oeuvres and two drinks. Click here to purchase tickets.

The Family Day event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. Tickets are $15 and will be sold at the door. They include one round of mini golf and other activities. Admission is free for children four and under. Additional Family Day tickets are $4 each.

Both events will be held at the Laurel-Jones County Library at 530 Commerce Street in Laurel. Proceeds will benefit the Laurel-Jones Library System.