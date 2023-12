FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials responded to a crash in Forrest County involving a car and a semi-truck.

The crash happened just after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13 on Interstate 59 South at mile-marker 71.

Firefighters said minor injuries were reported, and everyone involved refused medical treatment. They said the semi-truck involved was hauling car parts.

Officials responded to a crash in Forrest County involving a car and a semi-truck. (Courtesy: North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) also responded to the scene.