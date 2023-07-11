HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Miss Hospitality contestants will lend a helping hand across Hattiesburg ahead of this weekend’s competition.

During a tour of the Hub City, 41 contestants stopped by Forrest General Hospital on Tuesday to spread a little cheer. They wrote notes of encouragement and prepared goodie bags for cancer patients.

One aspect of the Miss Hospitality Program is demonstrating acts of service and kindness.

“One of the things that is the most important for being hospitable is having the kindness that flows out from your heart, so it goes from the inside out. In Mississippi, everybody’s always known for their hospitality, but I just feel that the Miss Hospitality Program is all about the kindness that every one of us carries,” said Jana Clinton, Miss Hospitality Sumrall.

“Mississippi has so many stereotypes and being hospitable is showing people that we care. I’m in the Air National Guard, and while I was deployed to my training, everybody knew who I was because of how hospitable I was. I was always there. I was at a helping hand,” said Jaymee Smith, Miss Hospitality Mendenhall.

The Miss Hospitality competition begins on Friday, July 14 at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater. Tickets are sold out for the event, but you can watch a livestream of the pageant.