HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The 36 young women who are competing in the 2021 Mississippi Miss Hospitality program this week visited Forrest General Hospital on Tuesday.

During their visit, contestants decorated and stuffed goody bags for the Forrest General Cancer Center. The bags contained care items such as tissues, snacks, a lap blanket, lotion and notes of encouragement.

Courtesy: Forrest General Hospital

On Saturday, July 17, the new Miss Hospitality will be crowned.