Missing 6-year-old boy found safe in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Moss Point Police Department, 6-year-old Carson Parker has been found safe.
On Tuesday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Parker.
