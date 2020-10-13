Missing 6-year-old boy found safe in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Moss Point Police Department, 6-year-old Carson Parker has been found safe.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Parker.

