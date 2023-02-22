HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a missing Alabama woman.

Police said Tumeka Williams, 47, of Theodore, Alabama, was reported missing after she went to Jackson to purchase a vehicle. According to family members, she didn’t purchase the vehicle and was in the process of heading back to Alabama.

According to investigators, Williams stopped at Stuckey’s on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg just after 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 20. She told family members she was getting back on the highway.

Tumeka Williams (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

She was last known to be driving a 2003 gray Chevrolet Tahoe, with the license plate number 5246BA2. Police said she was last seen wearing an orange shirt, light brown jacket, and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on Williams whereabouts can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900.