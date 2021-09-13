Missing child alert for Marion County teen

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Karlee Anna Barber of Columbia.

She is described as five feet six inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Barber was last seen Saturday, September 11, between 2:00 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Bethel Church Road in Marion County.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Barber, call Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 736-5051.