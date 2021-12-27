Missing Hattiesburg teen found safe

UPDATE:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said Christine Cloud has been located and is safe.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Police said Christina Cloud, 16, was last seen on Europa Street on Tuesday, December 21. They said she was last wearing a multicolor jacket and blue jeans. She may be somewhere in Pearl River County.

If you know where Cloud may be or have any information about the situation, call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900.