JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – UPDATE: Jones County missing couple Clifton and Mary Lowe have been found safe and are back at home, according to deputies.

Jones County deputies are working to find a couple who were last seen on Monday, February 7.

Investigators said Clifton and Mary Lowe were last seen on Flynt Road. They were driving a white, single cab 1998 Nissan Frontier pickup with the Jones County tag number JN1 7992. Deputies said the two may be driving on Highway 49 traveling toward Jackson.

Both suffer from a medical condition, which could impair their judgement.

Investigators said the couple does not have a cell phone with them, and authorities are unable to find their location.

Clifton Lowe (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Mary Lowe (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the couple, they should contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).